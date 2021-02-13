CM says man whose car checking led to clash is not his adviser

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday the man whose car checking had led to a clash between two law-enforcement forces a few days ago was not his adviser.

Talking to The News, he clarified that only members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly could qualify to become his adviser.

Mahmood Khan directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Punjab Police to take action accordingly against Haider Khan who had claimed that he was an adviser to the KP chief minister.

Meanwhile, the ANF top brass took serious notice of the clash between the personnel of the ANF and security forces over the checking of the car and the subsequent alleged torture on its occupant at Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza at Attock-Khairabad.

Director-General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik directed that a high-level probe be

held into the incident to resolve the issue under the laws and rules of both the forces.

The police were asked not to register cases of either party as the incident would first be investigated and then decided as per the rules of the two forces.

A team was constituted to probe the incident and reach a logical conclusion.

The incident took place a few days ago at Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza at Attock-Khairabad. It may be mentioned that the ANF personnel had stopped for checking the car of Haider Khan, who had introduced himself as an advisor to the chief minister and brother of a military official.

He had refused to allow the ANF personnel to check his car due to which a clash took place between him and the ANF staff.

The said man had then called the personnel of a security force on his mobile phone. It had led to a clash with the ANF men, leaving two officials injured.