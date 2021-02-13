close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

Faiz conference today

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

LAHORE: Faiz Ahmed Faiz conference will be held in City today (Saturday). The event is being organised by Social Democratic Progressive Forum, Pakistan, led by Amar Lal, Dr Taimor Rehman, Hassan Nasir, Amjad Saleem Minhas and Ghulam Fatima. The first session will be held on “Raj Karay Gi Khalq-e-Khuda“. It will be presided over by IA Rahman, Amar Lal, Rashid Rehman, Shahab Khatak and Dr Shahid Hassan.

Latest News

More From Top Story