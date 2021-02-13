Faiz conference today

LAHORE: Faiz Ahmed Faiz conference will be held in City today (Saturday). The event is being organised by Social Democratic Progressive Forum, Pakistan, led by Amar Lal, Dr Taimor Rehman, Hassan Nasir, Amjad Saleem Minhas and Ghulam Fatima. The first session will be held on “Raj Karay Gi Khalq-e-Khuda“. It will be presided over by IA Rahman, Amar Lal, Rashid Rehman, Shahab Khatak and Dr Shahid Hassan.