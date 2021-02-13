Rs86b to be spent for underdeveloped villages’ uplift

LAHORE:The Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Friday planned to launch a development project named Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply & Sanitation at a cost of Rs86 billion for the underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils in Punjab.

LGDC Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired a meeting in his secretariat in this connection which was attended by the officers of Planning and Development Board and consultants of World Bank.

Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that in the first phase of the project roads would be advanced for underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils. Clean and healthy water supply will be ensured to the areas to be developed.

In the next step, modern solid waste management system will be introduced in a more organised to ward off the diseases which spread due to unhealthy environment and garbage, he stated.

He said that weekly meetings would be arranged with stakeholders for early launch of the project. “I will personally monitor all the steps and initiatives for the success of this project,” he stated.

Market Committee Secretary suspended: Following the rising complaints of extortion, encroachments, overcharging, sanitation and parking stand issues, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz paid a surprise visit at Kacha Fruit and Vegetable Market and suspended the Secretary Market Committee here on Friday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that many complaints were coming up in the vegetable and fruit market. He said that the vendors who did not display the rate list at prominent places have also been arrested and action has been taken against 10 persons besides imposing a fine of Rs 20,000.

DC Lahore said that it was also the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab that the products coming out of the markets can be sold in the public market at official and reasonable prices. DC Lahore said that Assistant Commissioners were responsible for the condition of fruit and vegetable markets in their respective tehsils.