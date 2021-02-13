Officials named for PSL-VI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced match officials for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, which starts in Karachi from February 20.

Aleem Dar, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will join seven member of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires to share umpiring responsibilities, the PCB said.

These seven local umpires are Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob (PCB Umpire of 2020), Faisal Khan Afridi, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Zameer Haider.

Former member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Roshan Mahanama, along with PCB elite panelists Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees and Javed Malik, will lead the playing control teams in the 34-match tournament.