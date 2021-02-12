Pakistan tests Babur cruise missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of Babur Cruise Missile IA, having a range of 450 kilometers with capability of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision, the ISPR said.

The missile was launched from a state of the art Multi-Tube Missile Launch Vehicle. The training launch was witnessed by Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organizations.

Chairman NESCOM appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces which was reflected by the proficient handling of the Weapon System in the field and fulfillment of all laid down training parameters. He also appreciated the contributions of scientists and engineers towards enhancement of Pakistan’s strategic capability.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs also congratulated the participating troops on conduct of successful training launch. This is the third successful training launch of any missile system by Pakistan in less than one month.

Earlier, on February 03 Pakistan conducted training launch of surface-to-surface Ghazanvi ballistic missile capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons up to range of 290 kilometers. On January 20, Pakistan carried out successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2750 kilometers. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.