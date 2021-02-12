Nawaz phones Fazl, discusses Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif phoned PDM’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday and discussed with him strategy for the upcoming Senate elections. The two leaders also talked about situation arising out of video scandal. They observed that PTI leadership accuses others of corruption and purchasing others but corrupt elements exist in ruling party’s own ranks. Nawaz also assured the Maulana of PML-N’s cooperation for the success of next month’s long march. Later, Fazlur Rehman called former president Asif Ali Zardari and discussed planning for the long march and Senate polls.