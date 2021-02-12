Temples, Gurdwaras protected in Pakistan: minority leaders

LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) provides protection to temples and Gurdwaras across the country without any discrimination, said Bishan Singh, former Pardhan, in a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Thursday.

Sardar Satwant Singh, Chairman of Pakistan Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGC), Bishan Singh, former Pardhan, Munawar Chand Hindu leader, Ammarnath Randhava from Valmiki Community, Makhdoom Asim Hussain, Father Ashfaq Anthony and others spoke at the press conference.

ETPB is playing a key role in arranging religious ceremonies. We are satisfied while some political elements are making false and baseless allegation against ETPB for their nefarious intentions, said Bishan Singh.

In this regard, especially MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani is creating misunderstanding and using reputable institutions, he alleged. All participants said, “We are here to promote interfaith harmony. We all are equal citizens in Pakistan. Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani is trying to malign ETPB. Vankwani wanted to be a Chairman of ETPB but could not meet criteria of merit. To run the affairs in a smooth and transparent manner, the federal government has appointed a chairman under open merit policy. Dr Ramesh Kumar is trying to discredit the ETPB.” Minority Commission Chairman Cheela Ram, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee and leaders of different religious minority communities demanded action against Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

They said Ramesh Kumar was given a reserve seat in the parliament despite that he is speaking against ETPB. Makhdoom Asim, “We support Bishan Singh and ETPB. Vankwani is a part of the parliament on minority seat and he should speak in favour of minorities instead of maligning ETPB. Muslims always stand with minorities.” Majeed Abel said, “We all are patriotic. We promoted religious harmony in the country. We are well-wishers. We are with Sikh fraternity regarding this issue.” Amarnath said, “We are living here for centuries. Mandirs are being restored in Pakistan which shows the country is minority friendly. We condemned Vankwani. Some people want to create anarchy, we condemned them.” Qasim Ali Qasmi said all are equal in Pakistan.

Dr Munawar Chand said Quid-e-Azam had said that all people were equal in the country. We are one nation. State of Mandirs and Gurdwaras are good. We must acknowledge it. Pakistan is our identity. Kartarpur Corridor is a gift for minority from the PM.” Satwant Singh said the government protects minorities. Some people are trying to divide our brotherhood. We condemned Vankwani statement. Minorities are living here happily in Pakistan. We are exalted in Pakistan, he said.