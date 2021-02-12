Transgender persons stage protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR. The transgender persons staged protest demonstration against kidnapping of one of their member urging the authorities to recover neena and arrest the responsible people.
Led by transgender leader, including Aarzo, Farzana and others, the protesters condemned the arrest and torturing of their members. They chanted slogans against the government and in favour of their demands.