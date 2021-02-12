close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 12, 2021

Transgender persons stage protest

Peshawar

PESHAWAR. The transgender persons staged protest demonstration against kidnapping of one of their member urging the authorities to recover neena and arrest the responsible people.

Led by transgender leader, including Aarzo, Farzana and others, the protesters condemned the arrest and torturing of their members. They chanted slogans against the government and in favour of their demands.

