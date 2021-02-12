Temples, Gurdwaras protected in Pakistan: minority leaders

LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) provides protection to temples and Gurdwaras across the country without any discrimination, said Bishan Singh, former Pardhan, in a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Thursday.

Sardar Satwant Singh, Chairman of Pakistan Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGC), Bishan Singh, former Pardhan, Munawar Chand Hindu leader, Ammarnath Randhava from Valmiki Community, Makhdoom Asim Hussain, Father Ashfaq Anthony and others spoke at the press conference.

ETPB is playing a key role in arranging religious ceremonies. We are satisfied while some political elements are making false and baseless allegation against ETPB for their nefarious intentions, said Bishan Singh.