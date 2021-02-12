Drive for diversity in workplaces has fizzled out, finds study

LONDON: Almost three in five black, Asian and ethnic minority workers believe the momentum of diversity has fizzled out in their workplace since it was in the public eye last year, according to a study.

Workers outside London are more likely to say their workplace has done nothing in response to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, research suggested.

Networking group People Like Us said its survey showed over a third of workers believed the momentum of diversity has fizzled out, rising to 57 per cent of BAME workers.

Just 13 per cent of respondents said their company had hired more employees from BAME backgrounds. Action by companies as a result of BLM included making a statement to staff, investing in training sessions such as unconscious bias and white privilege workshops, and pledging to review diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Industries most likely to believe diversity and inclusion has been a greater priority since last summer included public relations, advertising, IT and telecoms.

Sheeraz Gulsher, co-founder of People Like Us, said: “BLM has been a hugely impactful movement that’s made the world examine the challenges that face black people and subsequently the challenges that those from other minority backgrounds face.

“The impact on the UK workforce, while gradual, is hugely important in creating fairer opportunities for all. We hope we continue seeing momentum – our research shows just under three in 10 UK professionals feel their companies did not respond to BLM in any way, so we must continue to hold companies accountable and celebrate the talent we do have, to attract others.”

The report was based on a survey of 1,376 adults, including more than 220 from BAME communities.