India misled world by linking Kashmiris struggle with terror: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that India by taking benefit of the 9/11 scenario misled the world by linking the freedom struggle of Kashmiris with terrorism.

Speaking at a photographic and cultural exhibition titled “Tribute to Kashmiris” at the lawns of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he urged diplomats to visit both sides of Kashmir — Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) – and meet local Kashmiris for assessing the situation by getting first-hand information about the indigenous movement, wrongly portrayed by India as orchestrated. Qureshi said India’s tall claims to bring development in IIOJK by altering its status had been badly exposed, as the Valley witnessed devastation in economy and tourism.

“India’s illegal act of August 5, 2019 has resulted into miserable conditions for Kashmiris, who are bearing the severe economic brunt due to communication blockade,” he added.

The foreign minister rejected India’s stance that Kashmir was its integral part, saying the issue remained on the agenda of Composite Dialogue and also of the United Nations Security Council.

The foreign minister said the situation of continuous human rights violations in IIOJK needed attention of the international community to act urgently. He also called upon the European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to take notice of India’s persistent reign of abuse in IIOJK.

Qureshi said Pakistan wanted good relations with India as tensions impacted the development of the South Asian region in the areas of education, health and security in the absence of optimal utilisation of resources.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of regional peace and security is ready to re-engage with India to resolve all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue,” he said, adding: “In an environment of conflict between the two nuclear-armed states dialogue is the only sensible preference.”

Speaking on the occasion, President AJK Masood Khan said IIOJK had been turned into a picture of horror and gloom where genocide became a norm and demography being changed.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz reiterated Pakistan’s undeterred moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris at national and international forums, which, he said, would increase with each passing day.

The event was also attended by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and members of diplomatic community. The photographic exhibition depicted the diversity of Kashmiri culture, besides showing the horrific tales of tyranny faced by the people of IIOJK at the hands of Indian occupation forces.