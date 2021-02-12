Joint chiefs reiterate all out support for Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI: A Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) meeting was held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, during which the participants reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting which was attended by Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff and senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services.

The forum discussed the emerging regional geo-strategic environment including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies / doctrines and operational preparedness of the armed forces. The participants also dilated upon latest situation of Covid-19 and lauded services of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which was established to synergise and articulate a unified national effort for containment of Covid-19.

The participants discussed the situation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IOJ & K in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of armed forces to respond to entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with comprehensive security strategy. The participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in fight against terrorism.

At the end, Chairman JCSC lauded the jointness of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.