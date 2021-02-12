RISC celebrates Chinese New year

Islamabad : Roots International Schools & Colleges (RISC) celebrated Chinese New year will in collaboration with Marriott Hotel. Nong Rong Ambassador of China to Pakistan along with many dignitaries graced the occasion.

With a view to promote ethnic, social liaison between China and Pakistan and to forge collaboration between the two countries RISC celebrating the Chinese New Year and the traditional Chinese conducts persisted for a week.

Students from RISC Wellington and Rawal campuses showed their mesmerizing performances. High level of participation was exhibited by students of RISC who were ready to win hearts of their esteemed guests with their love for the language and culture. Audience could feel the rays of sparkling impulses creating an interface of two backgrounds. During this Celebration week, RISC students exhibited Chinese stalls depicting true Chinese culture, their special food, trades, dresses etc. Students sang Chinese songs, gave their perspective and proved that how school is contributing in their lives by giving them exposure and making them open minded and diversified individuals.

All dignitaries were really impressed by the RISC students, their performances, cultural representations and their full command over the Chinese language. They appreciated the efforts of CEO RISC Mr Walid Mushtaq, staff and teachers for training students and giving them knowledge in versatile way.

Walid Mushtaq said, ‘we want to connect the world virtually, by introducing languages in Real Time to promote cultural harmony, trade and investments initiatives