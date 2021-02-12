close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Australia’s contribution for vaccine

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Islamabad: The Australian High Commissioner, Dr Geoffrey Shaw has welcomed COVAX initial vaccine allocation to Pakistan.

“I welcome COVAX announcement of initial vaccine allocations, including 17.2 million doses for Pakistan. Australia has contributed $80 million to COVAX. We will continue to advocate for equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

Australia’s contribution to COVAX Facility’s Advance Market Commitment (AMC) will provide safe and effective vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable populations - including Pakistan. The COVAX AMC works to pool purchasing power and risk, to prepare the most diverse portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines, fast track manufacturing and ensure developing countries are not excluded from accessing vaccines due to price constraints.

