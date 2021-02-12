TME, OGDCL sign MoU

Islamabad : The Millennium Education (TME), Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oil & Gas Development Company Limited OGDCL Pakistan, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired on behalf of OGDCL by Jamal Nasir, Manager in-charge (HR) OGDCL and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq CEO The Millennium Education, and their colleagues.

The main objective of this Memorandum of Understanding is to promote academia industry linkages, corporate outreach and collaborations, and professional development. Both organisations mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas including privileged education benefits for OGDCL employees nationwide and community support initiatives.

TME offered customised ‘privileged’ charges for the employees of OGDCL across the spectrum of institutions of RMS, Millennium Colleges, Future World Schools, The Little Millennium and TMUC.

Speaking on the occasion, TME Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq congratulated OGDCL for being the leading E&P Company of the country and appreciated the company for the remarkable work it is doing in the development sector without compromising quality and transparency.

Later, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq CEO TME and Jamal Nasir, Manager In charge (HR) OGDCL signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.