Academia agrees on suggestions for promotion of peace, tolerance

Islamabad : Shaoor Foundation, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Quaid-i-Azam University jointly hosted a round table conference of the Vice Chancellors from across Punjab and Islamabad at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad here on Thursday.

The topic of the conference was ‘Academia’s Response to the Challenge of Extremism.’ Twenty two Vice chancellors attended the conference and deliberated upon the issue of extremism in Pakistan. They reviewed and approved the set of recommendations aiming at promotion of peace and tolerance at Universities.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood was the chief guest. While addressing the Vice Chancellors Round Table Conference held at Quaid-e-Azam University, Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood stated that narratives thrive in universities and educational institutions; there is dire need to promote the peace narrative and take measures for lasting peace.

He emphasised that Steps were needed to be taken to promote tolerance among teachers and students at the university. He also reiterated that the government was not against the Students Unions rather it was in favour of all such student bodies that take active part in students’ benefit; we need to sit together and devise a mechanism and rules to initiate student unions cautiously. He lauded the efforts by Shaoor Foundation and all other partners in organising such a big conference.

DG (NACTA) outreach Ms. Dure Maknoon also attended the event and explained how NACTA was engaged in countering extremis/terrorism in all its forms and manifestation. She said that academia’s role in this endeavour was also critical as they were the shapers and builders of the society. She urged all the educational fraternity to take measures for eradication of extremism and also stressed upon the need of a stronger mechanism that could support and implement the policy recommendations being proposed in the VCs’ Conference.

Vice Chancellor of Quiad-i-Azam University and Chairperson of the VCs’ Committee Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali while addressing said that the set of policy recommendations was really a comprehensive document and all the participant of the conference had endorsed the document and now was the time to step forward to implement what the academic fraternity agreed to counter extremism. Syed Ali Hameed, Executive Director, Shaoor Foundation, thanked all the honorable guests and assured all the possible support to the cause of peace. He further shared that the PACT for Tolerance project team had already met with 55 vice chancellors and held 16 Focus Group Discussion with the aim to gather information that could help draft these recommendations.