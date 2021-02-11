Ashrafi lauds govt for allowing new exam boards for seminaries

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said that that the government had approved 30-year-old demand of 'Madaris-e-Arabia' Organisations, adding that registration of new examination boards will also be allowed.

“The decision relating to constitute new examination boards for the seminaries and the affiliation of the madaris with the Ministry of Education is an important achievement of the incumbent PTI government,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Tahir Ashrafi said, “We thanks Prime Minister Imran Khan and Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood for registering new examination boards.” He underlined that no changes are being made in the religious syllabus of the seminaries.

He informed that an agreement had also been inked to link conventional education of intermediate level with the seminaries. “Every possible step will be taken for inter-religious harmony and to promote interfaith dialogue,” said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Citing reference from Islamic Shariah and Constitution of Pakistan, Tahir Ashrafi said underage marriages of adolescent children are not permissible according to Islamic law and as per the law of Pakistan.

He said that consultations are being held on the establishment of Pak-Arab Federation at non-governmental level to improve ties with Arab Islamic countries at public level. Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the incumbent PTI government was the guardian and protector of mosques and madaris, Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH). Linking the registration system of seminaries with the Ministry of Education and registration of new examination boards, he said that it is welcoming step in the right direction. “We thank Commander-in-Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan for improving the issues regarding the seminaries,” he said.

Responding to a question, Tahir Ashrafi said that the purpose of setting up new examination boards was to provide more opportunities in the field of education for the students of Madaris-e-Arabia. “The education system must transcend sectarian thinking,” he said.

He said the government does not want to introduce any change in the religious curriculum of madaris. “There is no threat to the independence and sovereignty of madaris,” he said. He said that in coming years, affiliation of madaris and examination boards will also be made with leading universities of the Islamic world.

Responding to another question, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that underage marriages of minor boys and girls is not permissible either in Islamic law or Pakistani law, if anyone does so, action will be taken against him. “The incidence of forced conversions and forced marriages has dropped following the action of the government and assistance of Ulema,” he said.

He said the blasphemy law is not being misused, adding that conveners had been appointed in all provinces for Interfaith Harmony Councils and committees would be formed at the district level by April 1, 2021.