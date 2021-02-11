close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 11, 2021

Unfulfilled demands: Protesting university employees threaten to disrupt BRT service

National

PESHAWAR: The protest drive by the academic staff and administrative officers of the Agriculture University Peshawar continued on Wednesday and the protesters threatened to take to streets and block Jamrud Road and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to press the government and the university administration to accept their demands.

The provincial government and the university administration on the other hand have turned a deaf ear to the protest campaign, which has been going on for the past three weeks. On Thursday, leaders of the teachersâ€™ representative bodies from other universities also visited the protest camp of the university employees and assured them full support in their struggle.

President Agriculture University Teachers Association Dr Shah Alam and President Agriculture University Officer Association Ihsan Khan addressed the participants of the protest camp. They criticized the university administration for what they called its failure to overcome the problems of the university. They said academic and managerial activities in the university have been suspended for the last three weeks, but the government and university administration were taking no notice of the situation.

