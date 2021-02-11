Lakki DPO takes charge

LAKKI MARWAT: District Police Officer Muhammad Imran Khan visited the Police Headquarters after he took over his charge here on Wednesday.

Accompanying the DPO on the occasion were SP Investigation Gul Naseeb Khan, DSP Headquarters Azmat Bangash and other officials.

In an introductory meeting with the office staff, DPO Imran Khan visited Police Lines, Police Barracks, Kot, Malkhana, Police Mess, MT Staff Offices, Investigation Department, PAL, PASS, Online FIR Computer Lab and DRC and other departments.

On this occasion, the DSH Headquarters briefed the DPO regarding various departments. DPO Imran Khan said that as per the instructions of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, the morale of the Police Department should be improved.