Pak-Iran Friendship Wall inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Iran had strong religious and cultural bonds and the friendship between the two neighbouring countries was exemplary.

Speaking as chief guest at an exhibition held in connection with the 42nd anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran at Khana-e-Farhang Iran in Peshawar, the minister said that inaugurating Pak-Iran Friendship Wall was a good step towards further cementing the relations between the two brotherly countries.

Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Hamid Raza, Iranian Cultural Centre Director Mahran Sikandaryan, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Kamran Ahmad Afridi and others were also present on the occasion. The two countries, the minister added, had many similarities in their cultures, traditions, heritage and history.

He said that besides culture, Pakistan and Iran could also boost trade through people to people contacts.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that launching cultural exchange programmes for the youth of two countries would further the relationship.

On this occasion, Iranian Consul General Hamid Raza asked the minister to help arrange cultural exhibitions and programmes at Nishtar Hall and elsewhere in the province to promote the cultures of two friendly countries. The Iranian cultural items, handicrafts, photo show of cultural and tourism potential, and cultural film were displayed at the exhibition.

Earlier, the minister also inaugurated Pak-Iran Friendship Wall.