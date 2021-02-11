Three schemes approved

LAHORE:The Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs10.465 million. The approved development schemes are: Establishment of 200-Bed Mother & Child Hospital at Ghalla Godam Multan at a cost of Rs2.254 million; Remaining Land Acquisition for Greater Thal Canal (GTC) Project (Revised) at a cost of Rs8.182 million and Establishment of Public Financial Management Unit (PFMU) and Programme Support Unit (PSU) in Finance Department and P&D Board, respectively, under Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE) Programme.

Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired the meeting and emphasised on the effectiveness of health-related initiatives by Punjab government during the current fiscal year.

He mentioned that there had been an urgent call for revitalizing the primary health care in order to meet the health care challenges and government of Punjab always prioritised health concerns of its people. The schemes were approved in the 22nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year, 2020-21.

P&D Provincial Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, other provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.