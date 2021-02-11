Citizens withdrawing Rs500,000 or more from banks to get police security

In view of the increasing crime incidents, particularly those of cash-snatching in Karachi, the SITE police have decided to provide security to citizens who will withdraw Rs500,000 or more from banks.

The police in the SITE Industrial Area have placed pamphlets outside banks, asking citizens to contact them for security for anyone withdrawing Rs500,000 or more cash from any bank in the area.

Traders or other citizens withdrawing half a million or more rupees from any branch of any bank in the SITE area can contact the police for security, the said on Wednesday, adding that apart from the provision of security, CCTV cameras are also being installed in the surroundings of the banks to ensure a safe environment for the citizens.