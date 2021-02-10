Academia, industry linkages termed crucial for developing countries

Islamabad : The collaboration of academia and industry is very crucial carrying multiple benefits especially in the developing countries. These linkages help the adoption of knowledge and promotion of entrepreneurship. It also aids in the strengthening R&D investment via exploiting the synergies and complementarities present in scientific and technological capabilities.

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), considering the importance of these linkages visited the Dasu (4,320MW) hydropower plant project on the Indus River near Dasu town in Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CUI delegation led by the Rector, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, included senior management officials including Dr. Tahir Naeem, Director P&D and HRD, Prof. Dr. Junaid Mughal, Chairman of Electrical and Computer Engineering & Incharge Academics, and Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Assistant Professor, Department of Management Sciences. The delegation visited various construction facilities of the power plant project and the Dasu dam. The delegation was briefed by the project contractor, China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) Limited, a Chinese construction, and engineering company headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei province of the Peoples Republic of China. CGGC is a state-owned firm, 33rd largest contractor by revenue in the world. The visit was followed by a meeting with the senior management of the project headed by General Project Manager, Tan Bixuan.