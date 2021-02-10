close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
February 10, 2021

CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates various developmental schemes

February 10, 2021

MARDAN: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated various developmental schemes and announced a number of new projects worth billions of rupees for Mardan during his daylong visit to the district. The inaugurated projects included Safe City Project, administration block and gymnasium at the Bacha Khan Medical Complex besides launching Sehat Card Plus scheme to the entire population of the district.

