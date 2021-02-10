CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates various developmental schemes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated various developmental schemes and announced a number of new projects worth billions of rupees for Mardan during his daylong visit to the district. The inaugurated projects included Safe City Project, administration block and gymnasium at the Bacha Khan Medical Complex besides launching Sehat Card Plus scheme to the entire population of the district.