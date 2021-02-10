182 references under trial in KP courts, NAB chairman told

ISLAMABAD: A total of 182 corruption references of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are under trial in different accountability courts of Peshawar at present, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Brig Farooq Nasir Awan (retd) told NAB chairman Tuesday. In a briefing to the NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd), in Peshawar Bureau, the DG apprised him that the KPK Bureau has recovered Rs3,018.096 million from corrupt elements in the last three years.