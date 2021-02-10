‘Pakistan-Russia relations have moved into new era and will grow stronger’

A webinar on Russia-Pakistan relations was moderated on Tuesday by Senior Vice Chairman KCFR Ambassador Dr Mustafa Kamal Kazi, who said multilateralism, and not unilateralism, was the solution to complex global issues.

Ambassador of Russian Federation to Pakistan Danila Ganich addressed the participants as the plenary speaker at the webinar, which was organised in dedication to Russian Diplomats Day, said a press release issued by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations.

Ambassador Kazi, in his introductory remarks, stated that the global and regional transformation towards a multilateral order facilitates closer cooperation between Russia and Pakistan for greater good of the region.

He stressed the importance of the SCO as a platform for regional cooperation and integration, and highlighted the BRI and CPEC as components of a new global growth engine that would bring Asia, Europe and Africa closer. He added that relations between Russia and Pakistan had moved into a new era and would continue to grow stronger, boosting regional cooperation, progress, prosperity and stability in the region.

Ambassador Danila Ganich expressed confidence towards positive bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia on the basis of the consensus that has developed between both countries. He highlighted that the two countries have common interests, including the stability of the region and peace in Afghanistan, on which they can cooperate.

He voiced his concern about US sanctions on Iran and misjudgment by the US of Russia as only a “marginal” player in the Indo-Pacific region. He expressed hopes for new opportunities and avenues for cooperation between Russia and Pakistan that the CPEC would bring.

He identified development in both countries as a means to become independent and to be able to better deal with US sanctions that impede cooperation and development. He expressed gratitude to the organisers for the invitation to address the webinar.

KCFR Chairman Ikram Sehgal, in his concluding note, pointed out that the CPEC is essentially a North-East, South-West corridor, and the real corridor is from Russia and Central Asia down to the Arabian Gulf, which connects us to Eurasia.

He stated that Pakistan is a geographical pivot and must take advantage of its geo-strategic position while remaining neutral to avoid repeating mistakes of the past. In the end, he conveyed gratitude to the Russian ambassador and expressed hope for continued engagement between both countries.