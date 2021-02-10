close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2021

PhD thesis defended

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2021

MANSEHRA: A scholar of the Psychology Department, University of Hazara, Manshera, on Tuesday successfully defended his Ph.D thesis.

Sherdil Khan, a lecturer of the Psychology Department, University of Hazara, Manshera, was awarded Ph.D degree after he defended his thesis on “Psychopathy in relation to extremism and personality type”.

Professors from the US universities and Chairperson of Psychology Department University of Hazara, Manshera, Prof Dr Farhana Kazmi supervised his Ph.D thesis. The scholar later answered the questions posed by the professors and students.

Latest News

More From Peshawar