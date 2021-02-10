PhD thesis defended

MANSEHRA: A scholar of the Psychology Department, University of Hazara, Manshera, on Tuesday successfully defended his Ph.D thesis.

Sherdil Khan, a lecturer of the Psychology Department, University of Hazara, Manshera, was awarded Ph.D degree after he defended his thesis on “Psychopathy in relation to extremism and personality type”.

Professors from the US universities and Chairperson of Psychology Department University of Hazara, Manshera, Prof Dr Farhana Kazmi supervised his Ph.D thesis. The scholar later answered the questions posed by the professors and students.