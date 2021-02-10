China Window’s role appreciated

PESHAWAR: The China Window at the provincial metropolis was the best example of cultural display and friendship and love with the neighbouring country of China, an official said on Tuesday.

“The China Window is not only replicates the true friendship and cultural bonds between Pakistan and China but it also serves as a best centre for learning Chinese language to Pakistanis,” said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi during his visit to the China Window on Tuesday.

He said that the Chinese culture, history and traditions have been beautifully displayed at the small set up of China Window.

He said the centre was also playing a pivotal role in imparting Chinese language courses to Pakistani youth.

Briefing KPCTA DG Kamran Afridi, senior journalist Amjad Aziz Malik said that China held celebratory events of the new year in February for which the China Window had also made all arrangements for a daylong cultural festivities to mark the occasion in Peshawar.