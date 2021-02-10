Better performance

This refers to the article ‘The corruption dilemma’ (Jan 31) by Ghazi Salahuddin. The writer said that Omar Ayub Khan, the federal minister for energy, blamed the previous governments when there was a power outage in the national grid in January.He rightly added that Omar Ayub was an important member of two of the previous three governments. One thinks that it seems quite illogical when the minister blames the previous regimes for power-related woes. The writer was absolutely right when he concluded that it “seems certain that the [present] political environment will remain polluted with conflicting narratives on the accountability process at the cost of the nation's grievous problems”. At present, it seems that the government and the opposition are following their own agenda which leans towards their self-interests.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore