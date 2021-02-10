A good step

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Building a cricket stadium in Gwadar, Balochistan, is one of the best initiatives taken by the incumbent government.
The stadium can now easily host international players who will be visiting the country for the upcoming PSL matches. It will probably be the first time in so many years that international players will visit Balochistan and play matches here.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub