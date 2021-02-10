close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
A good step

Newspost

 
Building a cricket stadium in Gwadar, Balochistan, is one of the best initiatives taken by the incumbent government.

The stadium can now easily host international players who will be visiting the country for the upcoming PSL matches. It will probably be the first time in so many years that international players will visit Balochistan and play matches here.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub

