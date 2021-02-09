close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Qureshi urges PDM to watch national interest

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should rethink its actions for the country’s sake.

“The Movement leaders have been maligning the Pakistan Army and this narrative can be misused by India and other external threats,” he remarked while talking to a private TV channel. “I agree that they have a right to protest but if they spread political instability, then it will benefit India and the forces seeking to put pressure on Pakistan. Think of your actions just for Pakistan’s sake and nothing else,” he added.

He said foreign forces were working against Pakistan to spread chaos adding that Pakistan was facing terror threats and its safety was keeping the Pakistan Army busy. “The EU Disinfo showed different ways India has been targeting Pakistan. India has been attacking our soldiers and civilians along the Line of Control. We didn’t escalate violence but defended our posts,” Qureshi added.

