Peshawar BRT fleet to get 30 new buses

PESHAWAR: Thirty new buses have been purchased for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Peshawar to cope with the rising passenger numbers.

TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan in a statement on Monday said that 30 new 18-meter buses that could accommodate 125 passengers are being shipped to Pakistan for induction in the BRT fleet.

With the induction of these new buses, the total strength of the BRT buses would be 158 that would meet the demand created by the rising numbers of passengers as the passengers number could rise after the reopening of the educational institutions. These 30 buses would have the capacity to transport 3,750 passengers at a time.