FC treats ailing Afghan soldier

KHAR: The Frontier Corps (North), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provided emergency medical treatment to an Afghan soldier of Afghan National Army at the Ghakhi border post in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

The officials of Afghan National Army at the Pak-Afghan border post contacted the high-ups of the Pakistani security forces and sought emergency medical for an ailing soldier Salahuddin. The FC officials entertained the request and provided emergency medical treatment to Salahuddin on humanitarian ground at Ghakhi border post in Bajaur.

After treatment, the Afghan soldier was handed over to the ANA officials. The ANA officials thanked the FC officials for the provision of medical treatment to the Afghan soldier.