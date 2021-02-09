close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Wapda workers to hold demoin Islamabad on Feb 15

LAHORE: Wapda workers will hold protest demonstration in Islamabad on February 15 under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) against price-hike and will demand govt to raise their wages and pension. They will proceed to federal capital to hold protest if their demands were not met. They demanded 30 percent raise in wages and pension of the workers.

