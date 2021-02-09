Wapda workers to hold demoin Islamabad on Feb 15

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Wapda workers will hold protest demonstration in Islamabad on February 15 under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) against price-hike and will demand govt to raise their wages and pension. They will proceed to federal capital to hold protest if their demands were not met. They demanded 30 percent raise in wages and pension of the workers.