Chitralis urged to benefit from free healthcare

CHITRAL: A local activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Youth Wing, Lower Chitral chapter, on Monday said that launching Sehat Sahulat Plus Card programme was a step towards establishing Pakistan a welfare state.

Speaking at a press conference at Chitral Press Club, Haji Shafiqur Rahman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had included Chitral in the first phase of Sehat Sahulat Plus Card programme, setting an example of their interest to serve people in the district in a true sense.He said that people should register themselves with the Sehat Sahulat programme office in the district to avail the facility in the designated hospitals all over the country.