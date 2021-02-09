Trader shot dead in his shop

MANSEHRA: A trader was shot dead in his shop on the Badbra Road here on Monday.Mohammad Naseer was present at his cloth shop at Badra Road when one of two motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire at him leaving him seriously injured.

The traders rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead because of the excessive bleeding.The slain trader belonged to the Mungan Machipoll area of the district and police was yet to know the reason behind his killing.

The traders later observed a token shutdown strike seeking the protection for the business community.Meanwhile, a man went missing after three days of his wedding in Shamdara area of Oghi.Mushtaq Ahmad, according to the first information report (FIR) , had gone to Masjid to offer Fajar prayer but didn’t return home.The Oghi Police on the written complaint of one Abdul Rehman, stated to be the father of the missing man, lodged an FIR and launched a search for the man.