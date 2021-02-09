CM Mahmood Khan orders inquiry into NTS paper leak

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the alleged leakage of question paper of a screening test conducted for the hiring of primary school teachers (PST) by a private testing agency National Testing Service (NTS), Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered a fact-finding inquiry into the matter by Provincial Inspection Team.

According to an offcial handout, the chief minister had issued the letter to PIT in this regard.The PIT will conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit its report with clear recommendations to the provincial government within the next seven days.

“The inspection team may also co-opt any member, including director E&SE and an officer from IT, Home Department and Special Branch not less than BPS-19 officer to facilitate the conduct of the inquiry,” the letter reads.

The chief minister said merit and transparency in the recruitment process of government employees is the priority of his government, which would not be compromised at any cost, and a strict action would be taken against those involved in the matter.