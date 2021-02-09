Virus jabs for all regardless of immigration status, says UK

LONDON: Undocumented migrants in Britain will still be able to get Covid vaccines without being subject to status checks, the government said on Monday.

Anyone in Britain can register with doctors and access free frontline medical care, regardless of their immigration status. Some data is shared with the interior ministry, which is responsible for border enforcement and investigating irregular immigration, including deporting those with no right to remain.

However, the health ministry has made clear to officials in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) that people receiving Covid-19 vaccinations, as well as testing and treatment, are not subject to any immigration status checks. "Coronavirus vaccines will be offered to everyone living in the UK free of charge, regardless of immigration status," a government spokeswoman said.

"Those registered with a GP (general practitioner) are being contacted at the earliest opportunity and we are working closely with partners and external organisations to contact those who are not registered with a GP to ensure they are also offered the vaccine." Britain is banking on its biggest ever vaccination programme as a way out of one of the world’s worst outbreaks that has seen more than 112,000 deaths.