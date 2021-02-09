Khyber win Inter District Men Judo Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Khyber District got the first position by clinching 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in the 5th Inter District Men Judo Championship which ended on Sunday. Last year champion Peshawar remained second with 1 Gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals. Malakand finished third with 1 Gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals. Lower Dir with 2 silver and 1 bronze medals got 4th position.