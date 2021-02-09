New info secretary for producing documentaries to highlight Sindh govt’s good work

The newly posted Sindh government’s information secretary, Dr Niaz Ali Abbasi, has directed the officials of the provincial information department to start preparations for producing documentary films to highlight the achievements and development works carried out by the government.

He stated this on Monday while holding an introductory meeting with various directors of the department. Dr Abbasi said the officials of the information department were under a solemn obligation to highlight the problems of the masses, while they were also required to publicise the praiseworthy initiatives of the government to serve the masses.

He said the publicity work carried out by the officials would provide the masses the opportunity to avail the government schemes meant to benefit the people. He was of the view that the information department was the most vital arm of the provincial government as it acted as a bridge between the government and the masses.

Dr Abbasi said the standard of the publications of the information department should be improved in order to ensure that the problems faced by the masses were highlighted and resolved by the relevant government departments.

He said the department should also fully utilise the social media to highlight the good work of the government. The information secretary directed the officials concerned to compile a document of the machinery and equipment available with them for their effective utilisation within the shortest possible time.