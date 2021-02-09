Coronavirus kills 13 more as another 387 test positive

Thirteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 387 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,132 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 10,205 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 387 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,810,685 tests, which have resulted in 251,433 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.64 per cent in Sindh. He said that 19,353 patients across the province are currently infected: 18,756 are in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 589 at hospitals, while 545 patients are in critical condition, of whom 65 are on life support.

He added that 390 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 227,948, which shows the recovery rate to be 91 per cent. The CM said that out of the 387 fresh cases of Sindh, 173 (or 45 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 55 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 49 from District South, 27 each from the West and Central districts, 10 from District Malir and five from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 42 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Thatta 23, Khairpur 10, Larkana eight, Ghotki and Tando Muhammad Khan seven each, Badin and Mirpurkhas six each, Matiari and Umerkot five each, Jamshoro and Naushehroferoze four each, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kambar two each, and Dadu one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.