Terror outfits’ merger: UN report vindicates Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Sunday said Pakistan stood vindicated by the release of 27th Report of the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team agreeing with its longstanding position on the threats posed by groups like the TTP, JuA, HuA and their Afghanistan-based affiliates.

The report cautions that the merger of TTP has enhanced the threat of terrorism to Pakistan and the region, as it has 'increased the strength of TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks'.

“Pakistan, in the past, has drawn attention of the international community to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies. One of the results of that support was the merger of JuA, HuA, and other splinter groups of LeJ with TTP in Afghanistan last year,” it said.

Pakistan has also raised the issue of crossborder attacks carried out by TTP on its security forces deployed on the border.

The United Nations new report has acknowledged the action taken by Pakistan against individuals engaged in terrorist activities and says terror group TTP was responsible for over 100 'crossborder' attacks within three months last year. Reporting on the activities of the TTP, the UN report saw the ‘reunification of splinter groups (of TTP) that took place in Afghanistan’.

The report records that ‘five entities pledged alliance to TTP in July and August (2020), including Shahryar Mehsud group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, Amjad Farooqi group and Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi)’.

“Pakistan acknowledges UNMT’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan. Pakistan expects that a dedicated effort will be launched by ANDSF and RSM to neutralise this threat emanating from Afghanistan,” responded the Foreign Office.

Pakistan, it added, stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against terrorism.

Pakistan has already handed over a dossier to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of TTP and JuA.

Both terror groups have been designated by the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.