Governor warns VCs against political contacts

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman Khan has taken notice of the alleged political contacts of some vice-chancellors of the public sector universities and asked them to stay away from such contacts.

In a letter to all the public sector universities, the governor, who is also chancellor of public sector universities by virtue of his office, asked the vice-chancellors to focus attention on academic and administrative affairs of their respective institutions.

Shah Farman said that owing to their alleged political contacts, some of the vice-chancellors were trying to put pressure on the Governor’s Secretariat to get the decisions of their choice.

“The series of political contacts and meetings for getting desired decisions should be stopped forthwith,” the governor stated in the letter.

He stated that disciplinary action would be taken against the vice-chancellors, who were found guilty of having such contacts and meetings.