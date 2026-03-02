SAG Actor Awards 2026 winners: Complete list

Hollywood’s top film and television performers are being recognised at the 32nd Actor Awards.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony marks the first year the event has taken place under its new name. Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the show was rebranded by SAG-AFTRA to more clearly reflect its focus: honoring actors in film and television.

Organisers said the updated title aligns with the statuette’s long-standing name, “The Actor,” and signals a new chapter as the show continues streaming on Netflix.

This year’s ceremony also includes a special tribute to Harrison Ford, who is receiving the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. The show is streaming live on March 1 from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

See who won at the 2026 Actor Awards:

Movies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Miles Caton - Sinners

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER

Odessa A’zion - Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Sinners - WINNER

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex - WINNER

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Keri Russell - The Diplomat - WINNER

Britt Lower - Severance

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio - WINNER

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Pitt - WINNER

The Diplomat

Landman

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Studio - WINNER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Stunts

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - WINNER

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series