SAG Actor Awards 2026 winners: Complete list
Actor Awards 2026 is streaming live on March 1 from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
Hollywood’s top film and television performers are being recognised at the 32nd Actor Awards.
Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony marks the first year the event has taken place under its new name. Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the show was rebranded by SAG-AFTRA to more clearly reflect its focus: honoring actors in film and television.
Organisers said the updated title aligns with the statuette’s long-standing name, “The Actor,” and signals a new chapter as the show continues streaming on Netflix.
This year’s ceremony also includes a special tribute to Harrison Ford, who is receiving the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. The show is streaming live on March 1 from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.
See who won at the 2026 Actor Awards:
Movies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners - WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Miles Caton - Sinners
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER
- Odessa A’zion - Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Sinners - WINNER
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
TV
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER
- Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex - WINNER
- Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat - WINNER
- Britt Lower - Severance
- Parker Posey - The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER
- Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Catherine O'Hara - The Studio - WINNER
- Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Pitt - WINNER
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- The Studio - WINNER
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Stunts
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - WINNER
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- The Last of Us - WINNER
- Andor
- Landman
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
-
Bhad Bhabie shares tender moment with daughter amid cancer setback hint
-
'Scream 7' breaks box office record of slasher franchise: 'We are grateful'
-
'Sinners' star blasts major media company for 2026 BAFTAs incident
-
Inside Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney's plans to settle down, have a baby
-
'Bridgerton' season 4 delivers shocking twist, director explains why it was important
-
'Bridgerton' season 4 stars comment on their returns for fifth season as Benedict, Sophie's love story wraps up
-
'SNL's strongly reacts to BAFTA's racial slur with Tourette’s sketch
-
X debuts topic filtering to help users shape their ‘For You’ recommendations