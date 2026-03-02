News

SAG Actor Awards 2026 winners: Complete list

Actor Awards 2026 is streaming live on March 1 from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

March 02, 2026
Hollywood’s top film and television performers are being recognised at the 32nd Actor Awards.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony marks the first year the event has taken place under its new name. Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the show was rebranded by SAG-AFTRA to more clearly reflect its focus: honoring actors in film and television. 

Organisers said the updated title aligns with the statuette’s long-standing name, “The Actor,” and signals a new chapter as the show continues streaming on Netflix.

This year’s ceremony also includes a special tribute to Harrison Ford, who is receiving the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. The show is streaming live on March 1 from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

See who won at the 2026 Actor Awards:

Movies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Michael B. Jordan - Sinners - WINNER
  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
  • Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER
  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • Miles Caton - Sinners
  • Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER
  • Odessa A’zion - Marty Supreme
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
  • Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

  • Sinners - WINNER
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER
  • Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex - WINNER
  • Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
  • Erin Doherty - Adolescence
  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
  • Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER
  • Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat - WINNER
  • Britt Lower - Severance
  • Parker Posey - The White Lotus
  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
  • Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER
  • Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Catherine O'Hara - The Studio - WINNER
  • Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
  • Jean Smart - Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Pitt - WINNER

  • The Diplomat
  • Landman
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • The Studio - WINNER
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building

Stunts

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - WINNER
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

  • The Last of Us - WINNER
  • Andor
  • Landman
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things