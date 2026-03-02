Timothee Chalamet's red carpet date for Actor Awards not Kylie Jenner this year

Timothee Chalamet turned the 2026 Actor Awards into a family moment, arriving with his mother, Nicole Flender, while girlfriend Kylie Jenner skipped the red carpet.

The 30-year-old nominee, recognised for his leading role in Marty Supreme, posed alongside Flender at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Smiling for photographers, Chalamet wrapped an arm around his mother’s shoulders as they shared a brief moment before heading inside.

For the evening, the actor opted for an off-white suit jacket layered over a partially unbuttoned white dress shirt, paired with black trousers and matching shoes. Flender stood out in a vibrant pink dress with thin shoulder straps. She also shared some photos of her outfit via her official Instagram.

Photos of the mother-son duo from the red carpet also emerged online as the event proceeded to the award ceremony.

Jenner, who has frequently reunited with Chalamet inside venues after his solo carpet appearances this season, was not present for photos outside.

Chalamet's appearance at the Actor Awards comes as he earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Marty Supreme, but lost to Michael B. Jordan, who was nominated in the same category for Sinners.

The actor also competed for Best Actor at the 2026 BAFTAs this week in London for the same project, but ultimately lost to Robert Aramayo for I Swear.

However, Jenner was in attendance at the BAFTA and joined him inside the venue, where the couple was seen sharing loving moments during the ceremony and later attending a BAFTA dinner together.

Despite the BAFTA loss, Chalamet bagged wins at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

Chalamet is also nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards, where he faces competition from Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Wagner Moura.