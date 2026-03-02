Justin Bieber gets touching tribute from mom Pattie Mallette on turning 32 amid limited-edition birthday drop

Justin Bieber rang in his 32nd birthday on Sunday, with a heartfelt tribute from his mother, Pattie Mallette.

Marking the occasion on Instagram, Mallette shared a series of photos spanning her son’s life and reflected on the day he was born in 1994.

“You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love,” she wrote, adding that nothing had been the same since.

In her message, Mallette expressed steadfast support and faith in her son’s journey. She said she believes in who he is and the purpose ahead of him.

She also offered prayers for clarity, confidence, and direction in the year to come, signing off with, “Happy 32nd birthday. I love you Justin Drew Bieber. Always.”

Jeremy also acknowledged his son’s birthday on Instagram with a throwback father-son photo, prompting Mallette to respond in the comments.

Mallette welcomed Bieber with her then-partner, Jeremy Bieber. Jeremy later expanded his family, sharing two children, Jazmyn and Jaxon, with ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner, and becoming stepfather to Allie when he married Chelsey Bieber in 2018. The couple also shares a daughter, Bay.

Bieber is now a parent himself. He and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024. The couple seemingly opted for lowkey celebration, a glimpse of which Hailey shared via Instagram Stories.

The snap appeared to be taken during a meal, complete with red wine. She also added a red heart emoji over the photo.

No new personal photos were shared on her or the singer's Instagram grid. However, Justin did announce a birthday special drop, posting two carousel posts about the release of his clothing brand skylrk's limited-edition JB Birthday Drop.

The collection centers on a matching Reverse Hoodie and Sweatpants set with a hand-applied space-dye finish.