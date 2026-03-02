Weather forecast for tomorrow: wintry mix overnight and warmer temps midweek

A new weather system is set to move in after midnight, bringing rain and a wintry mix across parts of the region in the latest weather forecast tomorrow.

Forecasters say widespread rain will fall south of I-64 overnight, while areas along and north of I-64 will see a mix of light snow and sleet. Lows will dip into the low 30s by Monday morning.

Light snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch are possible in northern areas.

This could create slick spots on bridges and overpasses during the Monday morning commute before changing to rain by midday.

South of I-64, rain is expected throughout the day Monday.

Scattered showers may linger into the evening before tapering off after midnight. Temperatures will rise from the low 40s in the evening into the mid 40s overnight.

Another round of showers is expected on Tuesday, with highs climbing into the mid 60s.

Rain chances will continue through the week, with several inches of rainfall possible. Rising river levels may become a concern by late week, especially across southern Indiana.