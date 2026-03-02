Meghan Markle has realised ‘star power’ is not enough after Jordan trip

Meghan Markle has realised ‘star power’ is not alone after Jordan trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have realised consistency in popularity is highly necessary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently made a trip to Jordan, are serving PR for better brand building.

PR guru Mayah Riaz tells Mirror: "Harry and Meghan no longer have the institutional weight of the monarchy behind them. Without that framework, they are competing in a very crowded celebrity marketplace. In today's world, star power alone is not enough. You need a clear lane and a compelling reason for people to keep watching," she tells The Mirror.

"They are still globally recognised, and that is a powerful asset. But relevance today is not about titles. It is about consistency, credibility and connection. In terms of the Andrew scandal creating space for them, I think that was always a risky assumption. Controversy within the royal family does not automatically translate into opportunity for those outside it. If anything, what we see is that the public often rallies around stability in turbulent moments."