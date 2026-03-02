Dove Cameron reveals why she's limiting relationship talk after Damiano David engagement

Dove Cameron is pulling back from sharing insights into her love life two months after her engagement to Damiano David.

In a recent chat with E! News, the Descendants actress revealed why she wants the spotlight away from her engagement to the Måneskin band member Damiano David.

"I'm trying to talk about it less if I'm honest," she told the outlet on March at the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards.

It is pertinent to mention that Damiano David and Dove Cameron have been dating for two years and confirmed their engagement two months ago.

Dove admitted that her excitement led her to gush over her relationship with Damiano; however, now she wants to step back a bit.

"I started talking about it so much because we were so excited, and now I'm like, 'Maybe, I want to keep some of this for myself.'"

The 30-year-old actress still managed to give a small update about her and the Måneskin band member's love life since Damiano has popped the question.

"It's been beautiful. It's surreal," she told the outlet at the 32nd annual ceremony.

Earlier in February, Dove revealed how her fiance shifted her idea of love and relationships.

She said to Billboard, "I met my current partner, who came and just showed me all the possibilities for all of the people I could be, the size I could be, and still also be celebrated for that."

"It was really enlightening to me in retrospect to look back at some of my previous dating experiences and be like, 'Wow! OK, this can be done differently, and it was circumstantial,'" Dove added.