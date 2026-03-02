Prince William’s changes priorities with Harry after Kate Middleton’s remission: ‘It couldn't be worse’
Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William finally gets an update by the author responsible for writing their biography
Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has been a Pandora’s box that experts, critics and commentators alike have been hypothesizing based on body language, appearances, and even geographical distance whenever they touch down on the same soil.
But with the release of the Wales’ new biography William and Catherine: An Intimate Inside Story, written with their input, The Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers has a lot to break down.
What is pertinent to mention regarding this book is that its slated for a release on March 10th, and until then excerpts have been floating around revealing many an interesting titbit. However, the juiciest comes from the author himself.
He recently sat down for the latest episode of HELLO!'s podcast and dropped a bomb. According to him, “everything I'm told about that relationship is that it couldn't be worse.”
He even went as far as to say, “it’s done” in his personal opinion, despite offering a little morsel of possibility for “time in the future.”
This is especially considering the fact that “there is an awful lot going on. I mean, William and Catherine have got three young children.” Prince George their eldest for example is already gearing up for a school change since he’ll be entering secondary school.
Plus with the King still battling his undisclosed form of cancer its said “they are absolutely worried about the king's future health, I mean he's doing absolutely great now, is still having treatment, and Catherine's just come out of her own treatment.”
“So when you're looking at the checklist of things that are important to them, that's way down the list,” he added near the end, before signing off.
